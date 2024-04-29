Previous
Graffiti wall Gloucester Prison
Graffiti wall Gloucester Prison

There was one small wall in this large prison where the inmates were allowed to scribe their details, date and initials.
29th April 2024

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
