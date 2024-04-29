Sign up
Photo 368
Graffiti wall Gloucester Prison
There was one small wall in this large prison where the inmates were allowed to scribe their details, date and initials.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
368
photos
37
followers
35
following
