Lock Lomond by clifford
Photo 375

Lock Lomond

This is the first stop over on our way to the Outer Hebrides. The weather was worth mentioning as it was warm. This image was taken while out walking, in the late afternoon, with the dogs. Taken on my iPhone.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Cliff McFarlane

Rob Z ace
A lovely shot.
May 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely scene. Looks nice and calm on the water
May 9th, 2024  
