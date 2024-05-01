Previous
Gloucester docks by clifford
Gloucester docks

After the visit to the prison I walked around the dock area. A lot of the old warehouses have been converted into apartments and the docks are more for leisure users. Good restaurants! The next few posting will be of the docks.
