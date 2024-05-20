Previous
Luskentyre by clifford
Luskentyre

Now this was a surprise. We were settling down for a late supper when this happened. Well, supper was delayed as we ran out to take photos. This image was on my iPhone.
20th May 2024

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
