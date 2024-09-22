Previous
F16 Low, fast and close by clifford
Photo 493

F16 Low, fast and close

It felt as though you could touch the aircraft, except there was a 200 ft drop off the mountain. It was so manoeuvrable in the valleys.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fabulous!
September 22nd, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
@tinley23 Thank you Lesley
September 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Excellent
September 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise