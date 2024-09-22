Sign up
Previous
Photo 493
F16 Low, fast and close
It felt as though you could touch the aircraft, except there was a 200 ft drop off the mountain. It was so manoeuvrable in the valleys.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
3
0
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Lesley
ace
Fabulous!
September 22nd, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@tinley23
Thank you Lesley
September 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Excellent
September 22nd, 2024
