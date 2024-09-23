Previous
One view of the Mach Loop
One view of the Mach Loop

The pilots fly down the valley at about 300feet and about 500mph. In this case they can't see the horizon. Tremendous training and skill.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

Rob Z ace
What a view - even without the planes!!
