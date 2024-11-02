Previous
The leaves have fallen by clifford
Photo 527

The leaves have fallen

I love the four seasons but the changes seem to occur so quickly. The tress are beginning to look bare. I'd better capture the last of the colour soon.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
