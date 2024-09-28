Sign up
Previous
Photo 499
F15, full turn into the valley.
You see a dot, if you're lucky, on the horizon. Then the aircraft is head-on, and coming towards you fast. A moment of doubt, are my camera settings correct. Then the aircraft makes a highly manoeuvrable turn. Then, they are deep into the valleys.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Rob Z
ace
How incredible to be able to see those trails and vapours it's leaving behind.
September 28th, 2024
