Previous
F15, full turn into the valley. by clifford
Photo 499

F15, full turn into the valley.

You see a dot, if you're lucky, on the horizon. Then the aircraft is head-on, and coming towards you fast. A moment of doubt, are my camera settings correct. Then the aircraft makes a highly manoeuvrable turn. Then, they are deep into the valleys.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
How incredible to be able to see those trails and vapours it's leaving behind.
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise