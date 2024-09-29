Previous
F18 pilot taking a look before the second pass. Finnish airforce. by clifford
F18 pilot taking a look before the second pass. Finnish airforce.

This day there were: Brits, Americans, Polish and Finnish aircraft in the "Loop", not seen that before.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

Cliff McFarlane
