Forget-me-knot by clifford
Forget-me-knot

There was a carpet of these small flowers next to the car park. Spotted them at the end of the walk. Tiny, but beautiful.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
Tia ace
Just beautiful.
April 20th, 2024  
