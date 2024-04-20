Sign up
Forget-me-knot
There was a carpet of these small flowers next to the car park. Spotted them at the end of the walk. Tiny, but beautiful.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Tia
ace
Just beautiful.
April 20th, 2024
