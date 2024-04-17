Previous
F15 turning into a valley at low level by clifford
359 / 365

F15 turning into a valley at low level

I've been out enjoying the countryside without my camera, so this images is from a past visit to the Mach Loop, 500 feet at 500 mph. I think climbing the mountains is beginning to be a challenge.
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Cindy Coverly
Wow, pretty cool
April 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW, that is definitely low level flying
April 17th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Fabulous capture whenever it was. Love it!
April 17th, 2024  
