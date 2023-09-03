Previous
Croome Court, NT by clifford
Croome Court, NT

What an interesting walk around this National Trust property. A moody sky, humid conditions that threatened heavy rain. It felt airless. A yet the countryside was beautiful.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
