Photo bombed by my dog by clifford
Photo bombed by my dog

Elmo saw another dog he wanted to play with, so here he is, uninvited. He started play time with a pack of unknown dogs. Photography over, for that shot. May is a wonderful time for growth, plants, trees and grasses.
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Babs ace
A nice action shot, he really does want to play doesn't he.
May 30th, 2024  
