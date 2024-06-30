Sign up
Photo 424
What's he doing in our pond?
While out walking this morning, with the dogs, I came upon this scene. There were about 50 geese and ducks, looking indignant. I sat down and they came and hug out with me. Wonderful.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
1
0
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great title
June 30th, 2024
