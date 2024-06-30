Previous
What's he doing in our pond? by clifford
Photo 424

What's he doing in our pond?

While out walking this morning, with the dogs, I came upon this scene. There were about 50 geese and ducks, looking indignant. I sat down and they came and hug out with me. Wonderful.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Great title
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise