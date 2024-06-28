Previous
Purple Clematis by clifford
Photo 422

Purple Clematis

I just love this time of year when the flowers are in full bloom. I put this one in a shaded area and it's taken a long time to establish itself.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
what fabulous colour and detail - clematis produce beautiful flowers
June 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise