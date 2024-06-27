Previous
Common Orchid by clifford
Common Orchid

These are now growing in my local nature reserve meadow, Wonderful to see.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Babs ace
They are beautiful flowers they always look as though they are singing
June 27th, 2024  
