Photo 421
Common Orchid
These are now growing in my local nature reserve meadow, Wonderful to see.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Babs
They are beautiful flowers they always look as though they are singing
June 27th, 2024
