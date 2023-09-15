Previous
Pigeon by clifford
Pigeon

This pigeon landed on my neighbours chimney. Two families, of them, have been nesting in my garden for 3 years now. They don't even fly away when I refill the feeder.
Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
