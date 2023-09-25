Previous
Bee in the garden by clifford
204 / 365

Bee in the garden

I was walking in the garden when I saw a lot of bees feeding in the late afternoon. I thought I'd capture an image before the flowers completely turn. I was struck by the stripes and colours.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
