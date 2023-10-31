Sign up
226 / 365
Mushroom
Out walking with the dogs today and I spotted this tiny mushroom. It was on its own in a field of grass, no bigger than a button. How wonderful is that? There was a weird light today and this is how it looked. Did someone sprinkle sugar on it?
31st October 2023
31st Oct 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
226
61% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
31st October 2023 5:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
