Mushroom by clifford
226 / 365

Mushroom

Out walking with the dogs today and I spotted this tiny mushroom. It was on its own in a field of grass, no bigger than a button. How wonderful is that? There was a weird light today and this is how it looked. Did someone sprinkle sugar on it?
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Photo Details

