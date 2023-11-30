Previous
View from Black Hill by clifford
253 / 365

View from Black Hill

As forecast, frost and freezing temperatures. There was even a light snow fall. Clothing well prepared this time. Still had to turn back, one of my dogs started to limp. Some TLC and a check up.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise