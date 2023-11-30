Sign up
253 / 365
View from Black Hill
As forecast, frost and freezing temperatures. There was even a light snow fall. Clothing well prepared this time. Still had to turn back, one of my dogs started to limp. Some TLC and a check up.
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
30th November 2023 6:37am
