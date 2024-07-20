Previous
Shots from the garden - through my eyes by clifford
Photo 442

Shots from the garden - through my eyes

Very hot today, so got up really early to walk the dogs. And, then decided I'd post shots for a week, shot in my garden. Better observed with black background.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise