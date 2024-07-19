Previous
On the way to Skomer Island by clifford
On the way to Skomer Island

Sometimes everything goes just right!!!
The pleasure of being on a fast moving boat
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Annie D ace
hahahaha priceless!
July 19th, 2024  
