Natures confusion? by clifford
Photo 478

Natures confusion?

Gorse, blackberry bushes, thorns and flowers. A question struck me while out walking. Are the wild plants cooperating or doing their best to survive? Analogy: humans?
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

