Birmingham City Centre viewed from the library
Photo 485

Birmingham City Centre viewed from the library

This library has many levels and each level is filled with students studying. It's surreal, virtual silence except for the patter of keyboards.
10th September 2024

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
