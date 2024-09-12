Previous
Selfridges Building by clifford
Photo 487

Selfridges Building

This building was completed in 2003. When you look at the Birmingham city centre skyline you see cranes. I think the city is morphing.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise