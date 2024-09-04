Previous
Araneus diadematus/ Cross Orb Weaver by clifford
Araneus diadematus/ Cross Orb Weaver

I came across this, small as a button, spider who was hanging out on the door to my studio/office. Fascinating!! This shot was hand held. I think focus stacking would have been better but it didn't keep too still.
Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
