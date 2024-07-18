Previous
Another Thistle by clifford
Another Thistle

This patch of thistles, in the nature reserve were the largest flower heads that I've seen. Just beautiful.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
