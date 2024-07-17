Previous
Thistle flower by clifford
Thistle flower

The next few images are from my local nature trip to Prestbury Hill. The thistles here are so large and varied. I've not seen the like anywhere else.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Lesley ace
Great detail
July 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow this looks amazing fav
July 17th, 2024  
