Previous
The woods by clifford
Photo 475

The woods

I walked, with the dogs, in Worcester woods, on a warm sunny day. The shade was cooling and the light dappled. I do love woodland walks. Officially it becomes autumn tomorrow.
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen ace
What a wonderful tree trunk. Love the dappled light.
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise