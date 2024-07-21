Previous
Taken in the garden by clifford
Photo 443

Taken in the garden

I'm noticing details, in my garden, that I've not paid attention to before. Wonderful!!!
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
sweet macro. Photography is good like that.
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise