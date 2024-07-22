Sign up
Photo 444
Garden - Agapanthus
Today I tried something different. This beautiful deep blue flower was taken in harsh sunlight. I quite like the effect, but it wouldn't stand up as an exact replica
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
2
0
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
444
photos
40
followers
37
following
121% complete
Wylie
ace
Its an attractive result indeed.
July 22nd, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@pusspup
Thank you
July 22nd, 2024
