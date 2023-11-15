Sign up
18 / 365
Jellyfish!
Came across this beauty today on Salema beach
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
2
1
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
19
photos
9
followers
16
following
5% complete
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
15th November 2023 12:09pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
sea
,
beach
Lesley
ace
Wow that really is something!
November 16th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Wow, this is big.
November 16th, 2023
