Jellyfish! by cmf
18 / 365

Jellyfish!

Came across this beauty today on Salema beach
15th November 2023 15th Nov 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Lesley ace
Wow that really is something!
November 16th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Wow, this is big.
November 16th, 2023  
