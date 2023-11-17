Sign up
20 / 365
20 / 365
Goin’ on a Summer Holiday
Saw this little beaut in Salema, by the sea
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
1
0
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
20
photos
11
followers
16
following
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
4
4
1
365
iPhone 11
16th November 2023 12:56pm
car
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very cute
November 18th, 2023
365 Project
