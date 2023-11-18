Previous
Morning Dew by cmf
21 / 365

Morning Dew

The grass outside our home in Budens, Portugal, marking the start of a glorious day.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
