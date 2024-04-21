Previous
Perfect Profile
Perfect Profile

Darcey is one of my favourite subjects to photograph 💕. She’s been enjoying the sunshine today, stretching out on the garden table. But she leapt into model pose when she saw the camera coming!
Chrissie

Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful composition and pose
