175 / 365
Perfect Profile
Darcey is one of my favourite subjects to photograph 💕. She’s been enjoying the sunshine today, stretching out on the garden table. But she leapt into model pose when she saw the camera coming!
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Tags
animals
,
family
,
pets
,
cat
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful composition and pose
April 21st, 2024
