Luminosity

It was a tough one today. I’ve just returned to the UK after a few weeks in Portugal, so I’m getting used to the different light and subject matter!

It was dark and wet when I went for a walk with my daughter and her golden retriever, Fred, at 4pm. He was wearing his luminous collar, and although it’s not a good, sharp picture, I liked playing with the background to make the green stand out. I can do a lot more to develop this skill, so it’s been a good learning curve today!