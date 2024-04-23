Previous
New Life by cmf
New Life

Adorable goslings on the banks of the River Avon today. This one was particularly brave 💕
Stratford-upon-Avon
Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Bec ace
Ooh, so cute. Lovely capture.
April 23rd, 2024  
