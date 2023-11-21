Previous
Medallion Man by cmf
Medallion Man

Luca joined us for a walk in Chipping Campden today
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my, hello, beautiful doggie! I would like to give him lots of pats- his fur is so fluffy and gorgeous!
November 21st, 2023  
