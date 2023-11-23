Previous
Poseur by cmf
26 / 365

Poseur

Very friendly swan on the River Avon today. And yes, I did get a gentle nip from him when he realised I had no treats for him. Cheeky!
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Beautiful detail
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise