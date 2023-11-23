Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Poseur
Very friendly swan on the River Avon today. And yes, I did get a gentle nip from him when he realised I had no treats for him. Cheeky!
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
1
0
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera.
26
photos
13
followers
17
following
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
3
1
365
iPhone 11
23rd November 2023 12:18pm
bird
river
swan
Lesley
ace
Beautiful detail
November 23rd, 2023
