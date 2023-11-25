Previous
You may kiss my paw … by cmf
28 / 365

You may kiss my paw …

Darcey loved the sun shining through the window today …
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise