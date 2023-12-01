Previous
Copper Tones by cmf
34 / 365

Copper Tones

I loved the shades of copper on these trees, enhanced by the winter sunshine. Chesterfield, Doe Lea.
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful complementary colors
December 1st, 2023  
