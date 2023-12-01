Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Copper Tones
I loved the shades of copper on these trees, enhanced by the winter sunshine. Chesterfield, Doe Lea.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
1
1
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
1st December 2023 2:27pm
tree
autumn
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful complementary colors
December 1st, 2023
