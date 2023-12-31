Previous
Messy Boats by cmf
Messy Boats

Unusual light, due to a street light next to the beach. It’s given the picture a mystical look, and the boats look quite untidy! I love the colours, which I enhanced a little.
Cascais, Portugal
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Photo Details

