68 / 365
Winter Sunshine Reflections
Salema beach late afternoon
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he's playing golf I'm looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I'm enjoying...
Tags
sea
beach
sunshine
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture… gorgeous light hues
January 4th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Magnificent sparkles
January 4th, 2024
