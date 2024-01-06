Previous
Uninvited Guests? by cmf
Uninvited Guests?

This little cutie invited herself to our table at our local cafe.
As she lives at the cafe, perhaps she thought that we were the uninvited guests!
Either way, we enjoyed her company and our lunch💕
Dente de Leao, Figuera, Algarve
Photo Details

