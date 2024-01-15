Previous
Next
Beware of the Cat by cmf
79 / 365

Beware of the Cat

Cute mosaic along a garden wall in the village of Figueira, Algarve
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Love this
January 16th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
So nicely done.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise