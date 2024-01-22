Sign up
86 / 365
Bliss Tweed Mill
On my regular trips to Oxford, I pass this lovely mill in Chipping Norton.
Built in 1872, the chimney was designed to resemble a Tuscan column. Production ceased in 1980 and the building was converted into luxury apartments. I love it 💕
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
Tags
building
,
countryside
