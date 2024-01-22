Previous
Bliss Tweed Mill

On my regular trips to Oxford, I pass this lovely mill in Chipping Norton.
Built in 1872, the chimney was designed to resemble a Tuscan column. Production ceased in 1980 and the building was converted into luxury apartments. I love it 💕
