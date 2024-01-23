Previous
Which is the Way to Wychavon Way? by cmf
87 / 365

Which is the Way to Wychavon Way?

A dull and blustery day in Broadway. The trees are bare and the sky is grey, but there’s always something en route to put a smile on your face!
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
23% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Now that's confusing nice composition
January 23rd, 2024  
