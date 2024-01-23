Sign up
Previous
87 / 365
Which is the Way to Wychavon Way?
A dull and blustery day in Broadway. The trees are bare and the sky is grey, but there’s always something en route to put a smile on your face!
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
1
1
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
87
photos
26
followers
26
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
23rd January 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
countryside
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Now that's confusing nice composition
January 23rd, 2024
