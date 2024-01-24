Previous
By My Side
By My Side

He’s back! My grandpuppy, Fred, visited today and we walked the muddy fields 💕
24th January 2024

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
