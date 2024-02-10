Previous
City Night Lights by cmf
105 / 365

City Night Lights

Resorts World at Birmingham NEC tonight, reflecting onto the lake.
10th February 2024

Chrissie

@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
