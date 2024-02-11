Sign up
106 / 365
Signs of Spring
Plum tree blossom has popped out today 💕
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Chrissie
@cmf
My husband and I are newly retired and while he’s playing golf I’m looking forward to making the most of my iPhone camera. I’m enjoying...
tree
flower
spring
Bec
ace
Lovely
February 11th, 2024
